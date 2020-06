AUCKLAND



Safe. Loved. Learning

Auckland is alive again and we are getting back to work in the city. Kindercare in the Auckland CBD can care for your baby or preschooler in the Auckland CBD. For Auckland City Childcare conveniently located within an easy walk from the ferry, train and bus terminals.

Pop in and visit us, we would love to show you around our fun-filled centre.

We're at 29 Customs Street West, Auckland CBD