Endless Metals' Goal is to Play a Leading Role in a World Without Wastefulness

Endless Metals want to make a material difference, by playing a leading role in a world without wastefulness. They believe that all metals are precious and should never be just used and discarded. Metal is endlessly recyclable and doesn’t lose any of its properties, so there is no good reason for it to end up in a landfill.

Endless Metals are committed to the enrichment of their customers and communities, and to meaningfully contribute to the betterment of the environment. They pride themselves on being a business that is easy to deal with, and they are passionate about creating positive outcomes for their customers.

This month we look at their drop off services, as part of their overall metal recycling service. The drop off service is there for you to respectfully manage any metal that you no longer have beneficial use for, and they will accept delivery of almost all metal items, no matter how big or small, and will do everything they can to make recycling your metal a positive experience. They not only focus on paying you top prices, but also on giving you the best service in the industry.

Their friendly team are always ready to offload your vehicle at one of their convenient undercover locations, and will weigh and pay for your goods on site. Their scales are independently certified to ensure all weighing is accurate and that you get paid fairly for your metal.

Last year they were proud to be the winner of the Westpac Auckland Business Awards’ Excellence in Strategy & Planning 2019

Endless Metals say, “Let us help you to maximise the value of your scrap metal, while minimising your environmental impact”, so for more information on washing machine disposal, appliance recycling and aluminium recycling please go to https://www.endlessmetals.co.nz .