New Products From NZ Blinds

NZ Blinds have a wide range of new products, and now sell imported products (Faux Wood (Norman), Honeycomb Blinds and shutters) . These are Norman.com products from one of the largest manufacturers in the world, and are very cost competitive.

Blinds.com Faux Wood Blinds are the perfect choice if you want stylish, very durable and moisture resistant blinds.

These durable blinds are cost effective and perfect for high humidity rooms, like the kitchen and bathroom, and the Blinds.com 2" Faux Wood Blind is their most popular product, due to being highly functional and economical.

For the past 30 years, Norman Window Fashions has been among the world's largest and most-respected manufacturers of window coverings. The company, with a long-standing commitment to quality and craftsmanship, consistently introduces new and innovative products that clearly exceed industry standards.

Norman insists on optimal product safety and quality, and ensures it through rigorous testing of raw materials and finished products for colour fastness, heat resistance and long-term performance. The result is a superior product that brings you years of beauty and a delightful ownership experience.

Through 30 years of continuous innovation and improvement in all aspects of manufacturing, Norman produce a truly superior product that NZ Blinds are proud to be offering to you.

Faux venetian blinds perform outstandingly well, and in general, faux blinds offer excellent privacy and light control. A key feature that separates them from real wood timber design is that they resist fading, yellowing and warping to a far higher degree, making them great options for any room despite environmental conditions.

Faux blinds have the classic look of painted wood, but with the benefits of composite plastic. Despite being slightly more plastic in appearance, faux wood beautifully complements any modern or minimalist interior design.

