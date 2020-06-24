All You Need To Know About INFLITE Charters

Whether you need a charter service for a corporate executive, large business group, sports team, international band, small family group or couple, INFLITE Charters can deliver the comfort, convenience and luxury of private flights that will accommodate your needs. They are New Zealand's largest private air travel and aviation solutions company, formed in 2012 through an amalgamation of three long standing aviation companies; Helilink, SkyLink and Air National.



Today INFLITE boasts an industry leading reputation for excellence in charter aircraft including private jets and helicopters, transfer services, exclusive scenic flight experiences, events, commercial air lifting and freight services. Their mission is to be your first choice for air travel solutions; offering helicopter and fixed wing aircraft charter services for scenic tours and exclusive flight experiences, while providing friendly, efficient and professional service.



INFLITE Charters systems have been designed to ensure all their clients receive dedicated service, whether it be airport or luxury lodge transfers; a picnic in the wilderness; multiple destination itineraries; or the need to move large groups of people around the country. Their experienced pilot / guides and exclusive concessions to some of New Zealand’s most iconic and diverse scenery combine to create memories of a lifetime. This combination along with their modern fleet of helicopters and aircraft help them maintain excellent working relationships with many of New Zealand’s luxury lodges, high-end accommodation and activity providers.



INFLITE Charters is strategically located throughout New Zealand and is a leading force in customised air travel for all your fixed wing and helicopter charter requirements throughout New Zealand, Australia and the South Pacific.

Their customer service experience is second to none, and one that they are very proud of, and ensures they will be your preferred choice for many years to come, so for more information on scenic flight experience gift cards, helicopter tours and ski plane flights please go to https://www.infliteexperiences.co.nz .