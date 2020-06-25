Keep yourself warm this winter with New Zealand's leading provider of cashmere scarves, Scarlet Cashmere.

Since it’s inception in 2017, New Zealand’s leading provider of cashmere scarves, Scarlet Cashmere, has been providing kiwis with a quality range of cashmere scarves, wraps and shawls.

The Scarlet Cashmere story, starts half a world away in Nepal. “It has been a long and intriguing ride since we first visited Nepal a few years back and were impressed by the exquisite handwoven scarves we discovered,” says Scarlet Cashmere General Manager, Steven.

From then on, the team at Scarlet Cashmere made it their mission, to share this exquisite craft with the rest of the world.

“We feel blessed to have been given this unique chance to run a business that can help the people of Nepal not only economically, but to also promote their skills and craftsmanship to the rest of the world,” comments Steven. Scarlet Cashmere is now sold throughout New Zealand, Australia and Asia.

The premium range of the best scarves, wraps and shawls, offer excellent value for their quality of fabric, skilled craftsmanship and elegant design. “Each piece is meticulously handcrafted to provide a luxurious look and feel while every design is uniquely tasteful and refined,” adds Steven.

Each product from Scarlet Cashmere is guaranteed to have been formed with authentic quality fabric and hand woven by artisan Nepalese weavers.

The Scarlet Cashmere excellent range offers something for everyone, with specially crafted scarves for women, men and children.

For those that want to opt for the ultimate luxury, then ‘Cadence’ which is made from a mix cashmere wool is the best choice. “This unique blend makes this scarf is soft, lightweight and breathable and very comfortable to wear,” adds Steven.

Pashminas are also on the horizon at Scarlet Cashmere, so make sure you keep an eye on their website and social media for when they are announced.

So, wrap yourself in artisanal comfort with Scarlet Cashmere.

Contact Scarlet Cashmere

Website: https://scarletcashmere.com/

Phone: 022 037 1463

Email: scarletaunz@gmail.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/scarletaunzcashmere

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/scarletaunz/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/scarlet-cashmere

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9BddPkvsjcvLJmgQqy33jA

Contact MediaPA:

Phone: 0274 587 724

Email: phillip@mediapa.co.nz

Website: www.mediapa.co.nz

Facebook: www.facebook.com/MediaPA

Twitter: twitter.com/NZ_MediaPA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/TheMediaPA

Pinterest: www.pinterest.com/NZMediaPA