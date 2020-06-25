Beautiful Plume Restaurant Now Taking Bookings For Weddings Post COVID-19 Lockdown

With so many weddings being cancelled or postponed during the COVID-19 lockdown, there will be many couples looking to re-book their wedding reception, and maybe missing out once again, for various reasons. Unfortunately, some venues have had to cease operations during the long lockdown, and are now unable to fulfil their clients’ expectations.

Plume Vineyard Restaurant are not only up and running again, but are excited to say they are taking re-bookings and new bookings for weddings at their beautiful venue in Matakana. Plume is a dream wedding venue, with views over the rolling valleys below, providing the perfect backdrop for a day you will remember for the rest of your life.

The venue is in a secluded area on the stunning Matakana Wine Trail, allowing you the privacy and comfort to share the day with family and friends, without interruption and with complete focus from Plume’s experienced team. They are able to provide a seamless flow of indoor and outdoor space to allow you and your guests the freedom to enjoy wine and canapes on their expansive deck, before being welcomed into the restaurant and the stunning Rengarenga Room for a dinner and evening you will cherish forever.

The restaurant can be configured to accommodate a large open wedding of up to 110 guests a la carte style, or split into more intimate areas for those looking to share their day with fewer guests, and their interiors provide an elegant and warm setting for you and your guests to enjoy the day in comfort and capture long lasting memories. You will be treated to the very best in service, as the venue is designed to accommodate your wedding, whether it features a formal sitting or an open food experience.

Similarly, the Plume range of wines, and their experienced staff create a warm and relaxed environment throughout the day, along with their chefs’ beautiful menu. While Plume’s menu essentially reflects local cuisine, it also celebrates New Zealand’s cultural diversity and new thinking based in an essentially rural vineyard setting.

Being a vineyard restaurant, Plume provides its wines for weddings and other special occasions. You can enjoy some of the finest wines in New Zealand on your special day, produced only a stone’s throw away, which is an essential part of the whole experience, so for more information on Matakana wine tasting, conference venues Auckland and vineyard weddings in Matakana please go to http://www.plumerestaurant.co.nz .