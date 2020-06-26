Claimants Reference Group Pleased On Sold Extension Approved

CANTERBURY

CRG Encourages Homeowners To Register “to be safe”.

The EQC Claimants Reference Group (CRG) is pleased that its recommendation to extend the timeframe for people to register for the Governments “On Sold” programme has been accepted by EQC.

Canterbury homeowners of on-sold properties now have an extra two months to apply, until 14 October 2020. This applies to homes purchased before 14 August 2019 where owners have discovered unrepaired or missed earthquake damage.

CRG chair, Ali Jones, says the group first raised the issue of extending the On Sold programme earlier this year.

“With the Covid-19 lockdown as well as the need for homeowners to better understand what they should look for, this extension is welcomed,” she says.

Jones says the CRG has spoken with a number of structural engineers and a list of “what to look for” should assist On Sold homeowners to undertake a basic check themselves before signing up (see below), however she sounds a word of caution.

“Just because there's no evidence of the damage, it doesn't mean it doesn’t exist. We would recommend homeowners register now; it’s better to be safe than sorry. EQC’s home repair programme managed more than *150,000 different home repairs which means there could be thousands of On Sold properties needing attention. CRG is encouraging anyone who bought a house before 14 August 2019, to complete the application form on the EQC website now,” she says.

Jones adds that homeowners don’t need to provide proof of damage at the time of registering with the On Sold programme.

-Ends-

*https://www.fletcherconstruction.co.nz/projects/community/earthquake-recovery

This list is not exhaustive and meant merely as a guide for homeowners to help identify possible EQ damage.

Were the earthquake repairs managed by EQC or Fletcher EQR? Put a marble or egg on your kitchen bench – on a lean? Do windows / doors stick? Have windows and doors been eased – that means planed /shaved, adjusted to fit and work correctly? Do you have a brick chimney (even if it has been deconstructed to roof level or lower)? Is there unrepaired cracking or re-cracking (of previous repairs) to the cladding? Is there unrepaired cracking or re-cracking (of previous repairs) to the exterior foundations? Can you see where the crack repairs have been previously undertaken? If yes, does the crack repair extend below the ground level – exterior foundation level. Is there unrepaired cracking or re-cracking (of previous repairs) to the internal linings (shining a bright light along wall surfaces can help identify damage)? This includes cracks reappearing in wall linings, skirtings, architrave joins. Using a bright light, can you observe popped nails to the internal corners of the linings? Are there any parts of the floor that feel out-of-level when walking around the house? Guttering overflowing – but is not blocked with leaves! Are there any parts of the floor that feel out-of-level when walking around the house? Do you have floor levels for your house? Were they ever taken during the assessment / repair process?



