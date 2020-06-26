Hot Water Cylinder? Hot Water Solutions for your Home.

Do you need a good solution for your Hot Water?

As a rule of thumb, these types of hot water cylinders and continuous hot water systems work best for these households:

Small household (1-2 people): Continuous flow gas or electric, or small gas storage

Medium household (3-4): Gas systems, either continuous flow or storage, or a heat pump.

Large household (5+): Multiple continuous flow hot water systems, gas storage units or large heat pumps.

