0800 Best Deal Cars Make the Case for Station Wagons

Station wagons are a rare breed these days and the crossover craze is squarely to blame for their slow-motion demise. Car-based utility vehicles have largely taken over the market once dominated by these useful vehicles. Fortunately, the old “Family Truckster” hasn’t completely been superseded by its successors; there are still a handful of wagons available on the New Zealand market, though for how much longer is anyone’s guess.

Since they don’t sit as high as crossovers, station wagons often have lower centres of gravity. This can pay enormous dividends when it comes to handling.

Along with having more of their mass closer to the pavement, wagons also have lower, sleeker bodies that punch smaller holes in the air. Compared to crossovers, this gives them an aerodynamic edge, a boon for fuel economy. They also tend to be lighter, which also helps reduce consumption.

For starters, wagons are versatile; of course, so are modern car-based utilities, but hear us out on this point. Station wagons offer tons of interior space and a lower lift-over height than rival vehicles, meaning it’s easier to load cargo into their capacious holds since you don’t have to raise it as high to get it in. Wagons can also be extra handy when it comes to hauling more than just goods. Some offer rear-facing jump for extra passenger-carrying capacity in a pinch.

Finally, one of the most compelling reasons to pick up a station wagon is that they’re special. Not everybody drives one, which means you can stand out from the crowd by deciding to park one in your garage. So don’t be afraid of these spacious and highly functional vehicles, put the you in unique and drive a station wagon.

