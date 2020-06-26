Visit Good Electrical's New Website Today!

Post the COVID-19 lockdown, Good Electrical are now back up and running, with their new, easy to navigate website also up and running, and this month we visit a new addition to the website, “Our Top Jobs”. This features an in-depth view of Good Electrical’s ‘top jobs’ over the last few years, and first up is the gorgeous build they helped to do out in Coatesville.

This was a 1200m2 home with six bedrooms, a guest wing, and a massive in-ground swimming pool. What made this home really unique, however, was the fact that it was built using an actual crane! Good Electrical collaborated closely with the award-winning builders at PSL Construction, as well as working with the owners of the build, in order to design and customise unique architectural lighting that fit their exact aesthetic.

Full wiring. Working alongside the construction and architecture teams, they devised a full wiring scheme for this massive home that included power points in the floors, as well as a full generator backup system should the power fail.

They worked with the owners to design lighting fixtures that would perfectly accommodate their tastes, while still giving them the most cost-efficient solution possible. One of the more interesting fixtures is a chandelier that hangs in the stairwell, composed of two minimalistic rings with effervescent white light.

They also lined various parts of the home, including some of the woodwork, with invisible LED strip-lighting that gave the chosen rooms an ethereal glow. Good Electrical say they loved this job because it was something they got to really go to town on. The process was three years long, highly customised, and in the end, the result was incredible.

