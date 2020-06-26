NZVAPOR Explain 'Nic Salts'

NZVAPOR are happy to explain nic salts, and the advantages of using it. Nicotine salt (or nic salt) is a ph adjusted form of nicotine derived from the leaf tobacco. In a very simple, but chemically complex way nic salt e-liquids are the most efficient way to deliver nicotine to a vapers body.

A large number of vapers say they find that nic salts deliver a more satisfying experience, saying e-liquid with nicotine salt is easier to inhale, thanks to its bio-compatibility. Users have cited throat hits of reduced harshness and are able to use more powerful liquids, taking in more nicotine on each vape. Many users of lower-powered devices have started to embrace nic salts.

A huge amount of advancement in vaping is geared towards the activity itself, focusing on one of two things- better gear or better juice. Until nic salts, nothing was really focusing on the nicotine itself. Nic salts provide better, faster nicotine fixes that deliver in 6-7 seconds. Freebase nicotine takes longer for the satisfaction feeling, as it's absorbed by the body in a build-up way. Nic salts allow the nicotine to enter the bloodstream at a similar speed to cigarettes- exactly what quitters are looking to replicate.

When you switch to nic salts your nicotine is basically on demand. While nic salts themselves are a bit pricier, your e-cigarette will deliver nicotine more efficiently. That technically translates to vaping less, consuming less juice, and more cash in the bank.

It also has a way better shelf life, since nic salts are more chemically stable than conventional e-liquids.

