The Benefits of Installing MagicSeal Retrofit Optical Acrylic Thermal Glazing

Retrofit Double Glazing is the process of installing an optical Acrylic panel magnetically to the inside of your existing single glazed windows. The process is clean, quick and once fitted, virtually invisible MagicSeal’s Retrofitted Double-Glazed Thermal Panels create a barrier of still air trapped between the Acrylic and the single pane of glass; which is attached with a base magnetic seal and can be removed easily for cleaning.

The panel is installed internally onto existing window frames and there is no disruption to existing glass. It is 11 times stronger than glass and does not shatter, and is manufactured from premium quality optical acrylic sheet with strong quality magnets from the USA. Whether you have timber or aluminium windows, MagicSeal can apply their unique, RetroFit Double-Glazing Thermal Panel system to most shapes and sized single pane windows.

There are many benefits to having MagicSeal Retrofit Double Glazing, including a warmer house in winter, as double glazing, with a MS Thermal Panel, helps to keep the heat in your home, reducing costly to run heating systems, so you’ll be saving energy consumption, which lowers your power bills.

Secondly, reduced condensation. Condensation is that “crying look” that single glazed windows get. In winter in New Zealand conditions, at lower internal temperatures there is a greater chance of condensation forming on the inside of the windows. This can be a serious problem, as it causes mould, mildew, and, in some cases, can also rot timber window frames. With a warmer home the chance of condensation forming on the windows is greatly reduced or eliminated.

Thirdly, reduced noise for a calmer, quieter home. The addition Optical Acrylic in the double glazing can help reduce outside noise, making it a great investment if you live by a busy road, and also with the addition of double glazing, it is more difficult for intruders to break in.

Finally, MagicSeal RetroFit Double Glazing Thermal Panels, increase the resale value of your home. Now an older home can be just as desirable to the purchaser who wants to ensure that the house they buy is efficiently insulated. So, for more information on MagicSeal Magnetic Insect Screens and RetroFit Double Glazing Thermal Panels for existing windows please visit https://www.magicseal.com .