Karajoz Coffee Gives Back with Health Heroes Giveaway

Auckland based coffee roastery, Karajoz Coffee, recently gave back to the community with an initiative organised and carried out via Instagram. ‘Health Heroes’ aimed to support hardworking health professionals in New Zealand by offering them a chance to win a month’s supply of coffee.

The giveaway asked that followers of the artisan coffee company’s Instagram page to tag any doctors, nurses, or other healthcare professionals that they knew, in order to enter them in the draw. The level of engagement was astronomical, and showed a huge wave of support for healthcare workers from their family and friends.

Healthcare professionals have been under immense pressure recently, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Many news stories have reported the initiatives being carried out by those around the globe, looking to support those in the medical profession. Hundreds of communities worldwide have also taken to applauding their local healthcare workers.

Direct support for healthcare workers is especially important in a time where not all populations around the globe feel the same way, and some healthcare workers have instead been maligned, especially in the United States.

The Health Heroes giveaway organised by Karajoz Coffee was announced in the wake of New Zealand loosening restrictions around social distancing, which are now some of the most lenient in the world, thanks to a highly successful initial approach to the pandemic.

