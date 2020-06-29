Icebreaker Case Study With Visual Craft

Visual Craft were given the task of creating the visual concepts of Icebreaker’s new store with a new look. Icebreaker Queenstown utilised a range of materials including raw timber and brass, so Visual Craft manufactured an intricate piece for the back of the store. Designed specifically to showcase the South Island’s typography; multiple layers of timber painstakingly CNC cut and glued in place, highlighting all of the Merino stations across the South Island.

Visual Craft also printed and manufactured a range of other POP materials including brass rail hung canvas and imagery throughout the store. Using their in-house specialised equipment, and overseen by their expert team of creative and production staff, they used their comprehensive range of print solutions, including point of sale, digital, packaging, offset printing, labels and signage.

Icebreaker founder, Jeremy Moon’s philosophy is as follows: “Now, after more than 20 years, Icebreaker is available in over 40 countries, but our simple idea remains the same: to take a fibre from nature that is designed to keep an animal alive - a merino sheep - and to transform it into a high performance natural clothing system to keep humans alive in nature.

People need nature. Nature is the antidote to our crazy city life. It balances our soul and rekindles our spirit. Nature has the answers".

