Subaru NZ Introduces All-Wheel Drive e-Boxer Hybrid Models

The highly anticipated New Zealand arrival of Subaru’s All-Wheel Drive e-Boxer Hybrids in Forester and XV variants is only a matter of weeks away, bringing even greater customer choice to the Kiwi adventure brand’s SUV range. Subaru’s 16 Authorised Subaru Centres nationwide will have demonstrator vehicles available to test drive from June 1st, enabling customers to experience for themselves that the e-Boxer Hybrids have the same DNA as all the NZ-new Subarus launched before them - with no compromise in their performance or their capability.



Subaru of New Zealand’s Managing Director, Wallis Dumper does caution interested parties that only a limited number of the All-Wheel Drive e-Boxer Hybrids will be available in 2020. “Customers who are keen on owning one of our e-Boxer Hybrids will need to move quickly as between limited factory production and global demand, New Zealand has only managed to secure small quantities of around 10-20 per month, with an initial allocation of 20 to be delivered in September and October,” Mr Dumper says.

Mr Dumper adds, “Forester and XV have both been huge successes in our range and we know there is pent-up demand for hybrid variants among our Subaru owners, who are some of the most loyal customers in the industry. We are not letting COVID-19 get in the way of letting them access these new models - we just need to do things differently.”

Customers are encouraged to register their interest online at www.subaru.co.nz/eboxer . From June 1st they can test drive the e-Boxer Hybrids and secure their chosen model. Full details and instructions on how to secure an e-Boxer Hybrid will be emailed at the end of May to those customers who have registered on the Subaru New Zealand website.

The e-Boxer Hybrids can be secured for only $99* per week before the end of September, for both the XV and Forester models, through Subaru’s Accelerator Programme via Heartland Bank.

“It’s almost as though these hybrids are engineered for New Zealand, and chances are that lots of Kiwis will be wanting to get out and road trip around our great country, more than ever before, as heading overseas is not an option right now. When local tourism is reborn, these e-Boxer Hybrids come with the added benefit of being made for our environment, both from a capability perspective and treading a little lighter on it too!” Mr Dumper concludes.

For more information on SUVs New Zealand, Hybrid vehicles NZ please go to http://www.subaru.co.nz/eboxer

*Terms and Conditions apply. Find out more about the Subaru Accelerator $99 per week offer here https://www.subaru.co.nz/offers/subaru-accelerator-eboxer