Tier 4 Explain Business Continuity

As Tier 4 explain it, Business Continuity is the capability and ability of an organisation to deliver its products and services following a disruptive incident, which means that if you have a Business Continuity Suite it will allow you to continue your business operations with minimum disruption when an unforeseen accident occurs. Tier4’s Continuity Services ensure that your business is fully protected from threats, backed up for security, and makes sure your systems are up-to-date with the latest upgrades and software patches.

Tier4’s Business Continuity Package covers five areas, including remote monitoring, continuous back-up, offsite back-up, managed anti-virus and a managed firewall.

Remote monitoring includes monitoring and resolving IT vulnerabilities immediately so that they don’t become bigger problems down the line, and their continuous back-up service ensures all your computer data is automatically synced and saved to ensure workplace activity is protected at all times.

An offsite back-up is an up-to-date copy of your organisation’s data. This is highly useful for restoring your systems when a virus infects your network, and their full security suite works to give you the utmost protection from spam, ransomware and all the latest malicious programs and threats that can harm your business.

Finally, Tier 4 use a Network Firewall Monitoring system to identify and respond to any potential security threats before they harm your business. They understand the difficulty and hesitation of many companies to hire a designated Information Security person, but you can relieve the stress of dealing with such internal processes by working with a specialist New Zealand IT company such as Tier4.

They work with a range of clients from small businesses to large enterprises to ensure that they are protecting their valuable data. You can book a consultation with one of their IT specialists and they will find a tailored fit IT solution for you, and for more information on Cloud computing NZ, IT support Auckland and domain registration please go to https://tier4.co.nz .