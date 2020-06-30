Proper Pizza's New Winter Menu Inspired By Life Itself

With the transition to Level 2 in the COVID-19 lockdown, everyone’s favourite pizza place, Proper Pizza are up and running, and have come up with a fabulous new winter menu inspired by life itself. Imagine on a cold winter’s day indulging in their special item on the new menu, an authentic Swiss fondue! Delicious!

Also on the new menu antipasto and piping hot soups, and for all Proper Pizza’s truly devoted pizza lovers, this new menu starts on the 20th of June, ready to be enjoyed during our colder months.

The new menu also has a new addition on the gourmet section, a seafood pizza, and some new appetizers (Authentic Swiss Fondue and a Mediterranean Antipasto) and warm comfy food perfect for the winter (spicy pumpkin and tomato soups, served with freshly baked focaccia).

Also, please take note Proper Pizza have increased their delivery area from 2km to 10km from the restaurant with Uber Eats.

Great news! Get unlimited free delivery on Uber Eats for <<Proper Pizza>> until the end of June. Use the promo code "3005eats" at checkout when ordering from <<Proper Pizza>> to redeem this offer. Valid for new customers to the Uber Eats app only.

Finally, Proper Pizza are now live with their menu on the newest New Zealand app delivery – Flamingo, and are continuing with their own delivery. Call 0800 365 537 or order online at www.properpizza.co.nz , and for more information on gluten free pizza, order pizza online and best pizza in Auckland please go to http://www.properpizza.co.nz .