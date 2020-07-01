Solution Street's Papakura Site in High Demand as First-Time Homebuyers Enter Auckland Market

For those buying a house in Auckland, Solution Street offers a selection of freehold homes ideally suited for first-time homebuyers. Their latest developments have been built in carefully selected communities, delivering to Kiwi families a comfortable lifestyle at an affordable price.

Solution Street is currently offering new and affordable homes tailored to first-time homebuyers in the sought-after neighbourhood of Papakura. These beautiful houses are gaining traction and turning heads with many first home buyers expressing interest in the location. New Zealand’s historically low mortgage rates have compelled many Aucklanders into the housing market, and Solution Street is perfectly situated to help many take their first steps onto the property market with freehold, new build homes.

The available two-bed, one-bath homes feature interior spaces fitted with modern blinds and equipped with topnotch security alarms. Upon entering, buyers will be greeted with spacious living areas utilising energy efficient heating and popular Fisher & Paykel appliances. These homes are built to NZ Green Building Council’s industry-leading Homestar standards, future-proof purchasers’ investments for years to come.

Additionally, the new homes at Solution Street's Papakura site also come with a freehold title and a 10-year Master Build guarantee.

The available homes can be found on Opaheke Road, Papakura. Only a handful of homes are available, with prices starting from $529,000. Since these homes are attracting such high demand, interested clients are encouraged to visit Solution Street’s open homes located at 74 Opakehe Road, Papakura.

Clients can take assurance that buying from Solution Street is a stress-free and smooth journey. Solution Street clients get great value for their money with quality homes in desirable communities. Interested buyers will be guided by Solution street’s dedicated sales team as they undergo the process of using Kiwisaver, First Home Loan and the First Home Buyer grant to reach their deposit goals

To learn more about their properties and open home schedules, visit the Solution Street website: https://www.solutionstreet.co.nz/