Crown Institute of Studies Connects Students to Relevant Industry Leaders

Students who are looking to enroll in short courses in Auckland and who want to jumpstart their career in the travel and tourism industry can look into enrolling at Crown Institute of Studies.

Crown Institute of Studies, established in 1972, has become a gateway for aspiring professionals to pursue opportunities in the business, hospitality, and travel and tourism industries. The school provides quality programmes that entail comprehensive support from the school so students can excel and succeed in their chosen industry.

Aside from offering high-quality programmes, Crown boasts great and relevant connections with reputable industry partners where students can participate in open conversations about industry-related topics. They have partners from a wide range of industries and have established relationships with brands such as Ramada by Wyndham, Stamford Plaza, Fuji Xerox, and more.

Crown’s initiative provides students a platform to connect, learn, and interact with reputable industry partners who can help further their knowledge, experience, and skills set.

Just last June 25, 2020, Crown’s governance committee board or the GCB, held an inaugural meeting that was composed of relevant industry leaders who outlined Crown’s aims and objectives.

GCB members that were present include Mr Troy Clarry, the Managing Director of Katalyama Hotels & Hospitality; Mr Sajad Bassam Tabar, the Director of Marsden Group; Ms Cassandra Powel, the General Manager of Marketing of Assurity Consulting Ltd; Ms Azania Watene, the Legal Counsel for Fuji Xerox, and Mr Matt Stenton, the Program Director of Go With Tourism.

Dr Josephine Do introduced the stellar cast to staff members and led the conversation that revolved around constructive advice on internship placements and involved perceptive questions from the crowd. The meeting concluded on a positive note and a list of action points that the staff will be working on over the next quarter.

This testifies Crown’s mission to ensure students great programmes, internships, and connections that will help shape them to become well trained and work ready.

To learn more about Crown Institute of Studies and their available courses, visit the website at https://crown.ac.nz/.