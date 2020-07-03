Building Update from Urban Homes

WAIKATO

Construction is well under-way of our new Head Office, a refurbishment of the old AMI building on the intersection of Anglesea Street and London Street in the centre of town.

Passers-by will notice a new-look glass exterior on the office, which provides a glimpse of the inside to several huge steel K-braces, giving the building a raw and industrial feel. The K-braces have been installed to comply with earthquake strengthening regulations.

Another exciting feature will be the building’s top floor, which will be a world class interactive design centre for prospective clients to visualise and plan their new home.

Running up the front of our new HQ will be a digital screen which stretches the full height of our four-storey building. This is scheduled to be installed this week and will be operational by the time we take occupancy in late September.

We are also very excited to welcome on board Homebrew Coffee (www.homebrew.coffee), who will operate a café kiosk on the ground floor. Homebrew Coffee is revolutionising the way coffee is served in New Zealand. With an emphasis on Convenience, Quality, and Relationships, Homebrew makes delicious hot drinks just the way you like it. Check their social media links out to see more: Instagram | Facebook

This new space has been designed to cater for the future growth of the company, in and beyond the Waikato, Waipa and Coromandel.

About Urban Homes

Urban Homes are award-winning master builders in Hamilton, who build beautiful homes in the Waikato, Coromandel and South Auckland.