Does having a Healthy Homes compliant property help with the sale of Investment Properties?

Having a Healthy Homes compliant property is a huge advantage when it comes to the sale of your investment property. A Healthy Homes compliant property gives peace of mind to possible investors and a warm, dry, comfortable home is likely to attract tenants. Every owner in a Body Corporate must have a Pre-Contract Disclosure Statement in order to sell their property. The S146 costs $280 + GST, but if clients of Crockers Body Corporate choose to sell their property with our real estate team, Crockers Realty, we will provide this document free of charge. Find out more about Selling a Healthy Homes Compliant Property at Crockers