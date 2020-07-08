Bird on a Wire's long-awaited Commercial Bay Chicken Restaurant – Now Open!

[Buttermilk Bene] The long-awaited opening of Bird on a Wire’s Commercial Bay location has finally happened! Since the 11th of June, chicken lovers and health foodies alike have been flocking to Commercial Bay to enjoy delicious healthy meals and soak up the signature good vibes Bird on a Wire is so well-known for.

To top it all off, their Commercial Bay free-range chicken restaurant isn’t the only thing new and sizzling about the location. Alongside opening a whole new restaurant, Bird on a Wire has launched a delicious and eye-catching new menu to boot!

If you’re keen for an all-day brunch, Bird on a Wire’s Buttermilk Bene is a showstopper. With poached eggs topped with herb hollandaise, and buttermilk fried chicken sitting daintily on an incredible base of bacon, wilted spinach, and crisp potato rosti – what’s not to love! This mouth-watering vision is every breakfast-lovers dream!

[Hoisin Glazed Tofu Bowl (Vegan)] If you’re really craving a scrumptious veggie main, then we can’t recommend the Hoisin Glazed Tofu Bowl enough. Vegan-friendly, this dish combines crumbed organic tofu, sesame greens, and pickled cucumber with the rich flavour of sweet and salty hoisin sauce. If you’re struggling to decide which item you want to try, sink your teeth into a bowl of Hoisin Glazed Tofu and savour the taste of guilt-free satisfaction, and indulgence.

[Poutine & Loaded Chicken, Bacon & Ranch Fries] If you fancy the sound of a comforting side of fries and chips, then Bird on a Wire can sure deliver! Their Poutine beer battered chips come with melted mozzarella and bird gravy, the ultimate indulgence you won’t regret. In comparison, the tantalising taste of their Loaded Chicken, Bacon & Ranch Fries with melted mozzarella, pulled chicken, bacon, and ranch mayo, will absolutely sate that craving!

If the sound of these awesome items didn’t tickle your taste buds – what’s wrong with you?! Check out Bird on a Wire’s smorgasbord of a menu today - and no matter if your heaven is free-range, vegetarian, vegan, or deep-fried, you’re sure to find something to seduce your taste buds and melt your heart!

So, come along to Bird on a Wire’s Commercial Bay site, situated on level 3, and enjoy the atmosphere, the quality service, the real food philosophy, and the good vibes only. For more food inspiration, check out their Bird on a Wire menu online at https://www.birdonawire.co.nz/