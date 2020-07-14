Finish your home improvement projects with a personal loan from leading finance company Yes Finance.

Check out the original article over on the Yes Finance website by clicking here.

We’ve all got a long list of improvements we want to make to our homes. Like many kiwis stuck at home during the lockdown, that list got even longer. Leading finance company, Yes Finance are here to help you finally tackle those home projects.

“Our dedicated team from Yes Finance can tailor a loan for you, and with interest rates from just 8.95%, there’ll be no excuse not to finish your home improvement projects this winter!”

A home improvement loan is a personal loan that you can use to help with any costs associated with renovating your residential home.

Planning

Now is the time to start planning on how you are going to do all those home renovations that you have always wanted to do. “We want to help get your dream home, without blowing out your finances,” adds Peter, Yes Finance owner and director.

Home renovations can be a big undertaking so it is best to start planning as soon as possible. Having all your finance sorted before you start means you’ll know exactly what you have to work with, which makes budgeting and sticking to it much easier.

Add Value

Home improvement and renovations are a great way to add value to your home. A consumer spending survey found that 35.2% of respondents said that they will be spending their money on home renovation and 20 percent said they will be spending more on their garden.

According to One Roof adding a third or fourth bedroom inside the house, or putting in a second toilet, can add great value to your home.

Personal Loans

Whether you’re updating the kitchen, giving yourself a more spacious bathroom, adding a deck for summer entertaining, or building an extension, renovations are more attainable with a personal loan from Yes Finance.

Yes Finance can offer you secured loans of up to twenty five thousand dollars, starting from 8.95%, over 5 years as long as you have a minimum equity of 20% in your home. Lending Criteria, terms, fees and conditions apply. “We can be your finance partner, dedicated to helping you achieve a successful financial outcome,” comments Peter from Yes Finance

Apply Online

Yes Finance can help people from any corner of the country, their entire process can be done online or over the phone. “Yes Finance can help you anywhere and anytime. We have tailored our online application service to be quick and easy to complete,”.

The approachable staff at Yes Finance take great pride in their outstanding customer service, where they aim to provide an excellent quality of service and to consider their client’s points of views at all times.

Yes Finance interest rates are competitive and vary depending on the amount borrowed, the loan term, and your credit history. At Yes Finance they will match you with loans that work for you both in the short and long terms, with an emphasis on responsible lending.

Contact Yes! Finance:

Website: www.yesfinance.co.nz

Email: info@yesfinance.co.nz

Phone: 0508 10 50 10

Facebook: www.facebook.com/YESFinance