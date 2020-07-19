MoneyHub publishes guide comparing Online Shopping Sign-Up Bonuses, Returns and Shipping Policies

MoneyHub has published an online shopping guide, focusing primarily on New Zealand eCommerce retailers, and comparing 65+ of the best retailer’s delivery and return policies.

MoneyHub Senior Researcher Christopher Walsh said:

“New Zealanders, post-COVID-19, are shopping online more than ever. MoneyHub wanted to outline what we consider to be the best and most trusted online shops based in New Zealand while suggesting some from overseas”.

“Our list covers fashion, food, health, beauty, lifestyle, homeware, electronics and technology. Best of all, we've specified the shipping costs and returns policies for each online retailer”.

“Our focus is on both New Zealand-based and overseas retailers that have trusted reputations and quality products”.

“For each retailer, we look at the sign-up bonus, returns policy, shipping costs and any must-know tips. We believe this will help New Zealanders shop more carefully online”.

“We believe our online shopping list is the most comprehensive, and focuses mostly on the highest traffic websites, both locally and internationally”.

MoneyHub will continue to update the guide as promotions are offered and/or when policies change.

