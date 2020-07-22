New Warkworth development offers rural living with a manageable commute to Auckland

AUCKLAND

A new development has recently come on market north of Warkworth. Dashper Drive is a boutique subdivision that offers rural living while still being a commutable distance to

The seven-lot development is situated down Goatley Road. Set amongst native bush, Dashper Drive features elevated sections and an expansive valley view. There is currently one lot available for purchase and two additional lots becoming available soon.

The Warkworth region is a popular destination for holidaymakers, with picturesque beaches such as Omaha and Tawharanui popular among locals and out-of-towners alike. Dashper Drive is also just a 15-minute drive from Matakana, the small village renowned for its weekend farmers market.

“It’s the perfect spot for those looking to build their dream home in a private, tranquil environment”, says Dashper Drive developer, Mark Dashper.

“Dashper Drive is ideal for people who want to escape the hustle-bustle of the big city, but still wish to be within a reasonable commutable distance”.

Dashper Drive sits nestled among native bush; it is almost hard to believe that the development is a mere 50-minute drive from central Auckland. Additionally, travelling south will become even more accessible from the end of 2021, with the Puhoi to Warkworth motorway extension set for completion.

Property in the Warkworth region is expected to become increasingly sought after, with the Auckland Council’s 10-year plan earmarking the region as the largest areas of growth. Dashper Drive offers something a little different for buyers looking for land for sale in Warkworth. The expansive sections available at Dashper Drive are tucked away from the main residential centres - perfect for those seeking a relaxed, rural lifestyle.

“Living at Dashper Drive means living the quiet life but still having immediate access to excellent local services and a supportive, welcoming community”.

For more information on Dashper Drive, visit their website and download the development info pack. With lots 3 and 4 already sold, only three sections remain.

