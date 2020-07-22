Expand Your Design Team With The Right Engineering Partner

PRESS RELEASE - May 2020

Coming up with an idea for a product or component is one thing. Designing it to function well, look good, and sell effectively is quite another—and it can require expert help for some small businesses, creators, or makers. Collaborating with an experienced engineering partner can help those in need of design advice and guidance to get it right with as little back-and-forth as possible.

Metco Engineering, based in Wellington with premises in Auckland and servicing clients all over New Zealand, has what any business or individual needs to get their idea across the line. While the equipment and expertise needed for creating a prototype and manufacturing the product are essential, what Metco can offer on top of those is an extensive design team that works with clients to ensure that their plans are as good as they can be before going to production.

A team like the designers at Metco Engineering provides depth and breadth of experience that can be difficult to achieve in-house. They can come alongside an inventor, creator, or small business right from the beginning stages and work collaboratively to offer guidance and support before, during, and after manufacturing. Continual iteration of the design and prototyping wastes time and money—so the expertise that such a partner provides is a worthwhile investment.

If you would like to take advantage of Metco’s experienced design team for your next project, you can request a quote online, call on 04 567 3222 for the Wellington branch or 09 217 3000 for the Auckland branch, or email sales@metco.co.nz.