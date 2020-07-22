Increased Laser Cutting Capacity at Metco Good News For Makers

PRESS RELEASE - February 2020

Laser cutting is a fast and extremely accurate way to cut a variety of materials. Directed by CNC technology, Metco’s laser cutting machines can cut complex-profile components with precision, and do so very efficiently. Now, with a new state-of-the-art machine that runs 24 hours a day, Metco has greatly increased its laser cutting capacity—good news for current and future clients who need their products or components manufactured fast and to a high standard.

The Trumpf TruStore is a storage system that will connect to a laser cutter and automatically move and store the cut components. This allows the laser to operate and unmanned shift, meaning it can run all night without being staffed. In turn, there’s no backlog of components at the laser cutting stage, and the Metco team can complete manufacturing much quicker than before.

Cutting is an essential part of the manufacturing process for so many of the products made at Metco and engineering firms everywhere. Increasing capacity and speed at that crucial stage is a major benefit to the company and clients, and will mean getting products manufactured and to market much quicker. If you have an idea you’d like to see made into reality and need an experienced engineering firm with a wide range of capabilities to partner with, get in touch with Metco Engineering. They have premises in both Wellington and Auckland and can manufacture products and parts for companies, inventors, and makers all over New Zealand.