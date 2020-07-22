New Zealand's leading expert in soil fertility, Hamilton-based Soil Scientist Dr Gordon Rajendram (PhD) launched a new video about the overuse of phosphate on New Zealand farms.

Hamilton-based expert Soil Scientist Dr Gordon Rajendram has just launched a new video based on his educational talks at the Fertco Workshop.

This address was about the benefits, slow release fertilisers, fine particle fertiliser and the overuse of phosphate.

Taking place at Rerewhakaaitu Domain near Rotorua, this seminar looked at the overuse of phosphate, what wrong phosphate products are being used and its consequences to the environment. This is highly pertinent to Rotorua and its surrounding lake catchments.

“There are more losses occurring below the ground due to the climate and soil type,” says Gordon. The amounts lost, it's value and how you can mitigate these losses are where Gordon has his expertise. With a PhD, Gordon is one of the leading experts on laboratory measurement techniques for chemical, biological and physical properties in materials in New Zealand. Gordon has ‘over thirty-five years’ experience in the laboratory, field and research expertise.

Gordon also highlighted the benefits of utilising fine particle fertiliser. “Fine particle fertiliser allows for the rapid uptake of nutrients while improving fertiliser use efficiency with lower spread rates,” adds Gordon.

With fine particle fertiliser, deficiencies in the soil can be rectified quickly due to foliar nutrient uptake. “Efficient in application, particularly of trace elements and minerals, with fine particle fertiliser proportion of nutrients can be varied,” comments Gordon.

If you want to discover more about the benefits that fine particle fertiliser can bring to your farm, then make sure you get the best in New Zealand, the soil scientist Dr Gordon Rajendram out to your rural farm today.

Gordon is dedicated to help all farmers get most out of their soil so that their farm can work more efficiently and be sustainable while improving the farm profitability.

You can view the new video here: https://youtu.be/lVwPLnCuEos

Contact Gordon:

Email: rajendram@xtra.co.nz

Phone: 021 466 077

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GordonRajendramSoilScientist

Website: http://gordonrajendramsoilscientist.co.nz/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-soil-scientist

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thesoilscientistnz/

Contact MediaPA:

Phone: 0274 587 724

Email: phillip@mediapa.co.nz

Website: www.mediapa.co.nz

Facebook: www.facebook.com/MediaPA

Twitter: twitter.com/NZ_MediaPA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/TheMediaPA

Pinterest: www.pinterest.com/NZMediaPA