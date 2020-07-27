Corona Virus Quarantine Hotels in Auckland

Currently 20 of Auckland’s Hotels are being used to house returning New Zealanders. These hotels range from 5 Star waterfront hotels with harbour views to more modest 3 Star hotels in Newmarket and Ellerslie. Returning travellers must spend 14 days in quarantine and are assigned to a hotel by luck. With such a difference in the standard of the hotels this will become problematic if the government follows through with proposed plans to charge a flat fee to cover the cost of quarantine. Visitors quarantined in Newmarket’s Haka Hotel are unlikely to be happy to pay the same as those staying in the luxury SO/ Auckland with views of the waterfront.

5 Star Quarantine Hotels

Pullman Hotel Auckland

Crowne Plaza Auckland

Grand Mercure Auckland

SO/ Auckland

Naumi Auckland Airport

Stamford Plaza

4 Star Quarantine Hotels

Novotel Auckland Airport

Novotel Ellerslie

Grand Millennium

4 Points by Sheraton

Holiday Inn Auckland Airport

Jet Park Auckland

M Social

Ramada Auckland

Rydges Auckland

The Sebel Manukau

Sudima Auckland Airport

Waipuna Hotel & Conference Centre

3 Star Quarantine Hotels

Haka Hotel Newmarket

IBIS Ellerslie

Those who arrive with symptoms of Corona Virus are sent to Auckland Airports Jet Park, while deported criminals are housed together at Ramada Hotel in Auckland’s Federal Street.