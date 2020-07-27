Corona Virus Quarantine Hotels in Auckland

Currently 20 of Auckland’s Hotels are being used to house returning New Zealanders. These hotels range from 5 Star waterfront hotels with harbour views to more modest 3 Star hotels in Newmarket and Ellerslie. Returning travellers must spend 14 days in quarantine and are assigned to a hotel by luck. With such a difference in the standard of the hotels this will become problematic if the government follows through with proposed plans to charge a flat fee to cover the cost of quarantine. Visitors quarantined in Newmarket’s Haka Hotel are unlikely to be happy to pay the same as those staying in the luxury SO/ Auckland with views of the waterfront.
5 Star Quarantine Hotels
Crowne Plaza Auckland
4 Star Quarantine Hotels
Novotel Ellerslie
Grand Millennium
Ramada Auckland
Waipuna Hotel & Conference Centre
3 Star Quarantine Hotels
Haka Hotel Newmarket
IBIS Ellerslie
Those who arrive with symptoms of Corona Virus are sent to Auckland Airports Jet Park, while deported criminals are housed together at Ramada Hotel in Auckland’s Federal Street.