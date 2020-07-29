Musicians from around the world performing at Music in the City in Christchurch

Musicians from around the world will feature as live music returns to the Piano in central Christchurch on Thursday night.

ACOUSTIC WAVE - Music in the City – is being organised by Eddie Simon Music with a talented line up of performers that includes South Street Trio, Steffany Beck, Chris Lake, Rhodry Yates, Tim Nees, Willie McArthur and Tim Heeringa.

“I really wanted to showcase some great talent with a live music event in the central city that also supports a charity I feel very strongly about, Mental Health Charity MHAPS, the Mental Health Advocacy and Peer Support,” Eddie Simon said.

“We’ve had some amazing support from the Piano as a fantastic venue and the range of performers means there’s music for everyone; it’s going to be a very special night.”

Event organiser Simon is an award-winning artist well known for his vocals and guitar playing style. He has performed in concert with John Denver and has hosted his own TV and Radio Shows.

The event starts at 7.30pm with the $25 tickets available at the door or they can be purchased on event finder.

A gold coin donation is being collected for those who may wish to support Mental Health Charity MHAPS Mental Health Advocacy & Peer Support.

