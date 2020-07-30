INFLITE Experiences say "Live For the Journey Not Just the Destination"

Kiwis have always being exhorted “not to leave town until you’ve seen the country”, and now it looks as though we will be forced to do that until we deem it safe to travel to other countries around the world. How lucky we are to live in such a picturesque country, with so many fabulous places to see.

We have also often heard the phrase, “the journey is just as important as the destination”, and that is the mantra INFLITE Experiences live by. By taking one of their luxury scenic flights and tours, you will experience the journey, not just the destination.

If you are ready for a unique and memorable experience INFLITE will get you to your dream destination in style. Their diverse and modern fleet of helicopters will transport you to your ideal escape, whether it be a romantic get-away or a thrilling action-packed adventure, all in the lap of luxury.



Because your dream helicopter experience is so unique, they have partnered with many luxury lodges, high-end accommodation, restaurants and activity providers, and their excellent working relationships with these partners allow them to offer you the best packages and deals on the market.

Think Waiheke Island and Hawkes Bay for vineyards and fabulous restaurants, the ‘winterless North’ for warmth and sunshine in the Bay of Islands, Ruapehu for a ski holiday and of course the whole of the beautiful South Island which is glorious during the winter months.

If you don’t see what you're looking for on the website, INFLITE can also tailor make any itinerary you desire, to create luxury travel experiences you will never forget. Enquire today about your dream helicopter experience.



INFLITE is proudly Qualmark Gold - recognised by Tourism New Zealand as being amongst the very best operators in New Zealand, so for more information on charter flights, helicopter flight services and helicopter rides Wellington please go to https://www.infliteexperiences.com.nz .