Exterior Washing Services are Rotorua's leading washing service for commercial and residential properties.

When your Rotorua home or business need a thorough clean there is only one company you should call - Exterior Washing Services.

Ideal for both commercial and residential buildings, Exterior Washing Services are based in Rotorua but are ready and equipped to service the Waikato and Bay of Plenty regions.

Exterior Washing Services use a low pressure, non-toxic solution to remove dirt, dust and grime from house and building exteriors. “We utilise this method as it is great for removing unpleasant grime as well as protecting the quality of your paint to boost your property’s curb side appearance and value,” says Exterior Washing Services owner/operator, Johnny Saini.

Exterior Washing Services’ fantastic range of services include commercial buildings clean, pre-paint wash, walkways and exterior floors, boat jetties, truck wash and spider spray.

For farmers and agribusiness keeping their sheds clean is not only vital to wellbeing of their employees but all for the health and wellness of their livestock. Exterior Washing Services are experts at farm sheds cleaning and sanitising. “We also offer agricultural fleet wash,” advises Johnny.

Need a roof clean? Exterior Washing Services can do that too! “We do roof cleaning and treatment to remove and protect against moss, mould, algae and lichen,” adds Johnny. We can even give your gutters a good clean out as well.

Valuing communication and customer satisfaction, Exterior Washing Services go the extra mile to ensure quality work with guaranteed expert workmanship. “We have worked really hard to be dependable, consistent and a business you can rely on to get the job done right. This comes from having specialised in residential and commercial cleaning for many years.

For a free quote, give Johnny at Exterior Washing Services a call on 021 150 6361 and he will sort you out in no time at all.

Contact Exterior Washing Services:

https://exteriorwashing.co.nz/

https://www.facebook.com/ExteriorWashingRotorua/

021 150 6361

extwsh@gmail.com



