Don’t mistake adulating for adultery. We’re not getting that personal. But we have been thinking about how the Covid-19 pandemic has changed our behaviour and our plans for the future. ‘She’ll be right mate’ won’t stand up against a global pandemic. We’ve had to stop behaving like teenagers and only using half of our brains, and become a bit more ‘grown-up’. We’re considering risks and taking steps to mitigate them and making responsible decisions. Read more on our blog.