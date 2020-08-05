Functional Urban Areas the Focus of New National Policy Statement

Property consultancy company The Property Group is working with local authorities to assist with the requirements of the recently released National Policy Statement – Urban Development (NPS-UD).

The Property Group Limited (TPG) has been involved with the planning and strategies necessary to comply with the requirements of the National Policy Statement – Urban Development Capacity since its release in 2016. The recently released National Policy Statement – Urban Development (NPS-UD) ultimately supersides this and has outlined the new direction of urban development planning in New Zealand.

According to TPG’s Director – Planning Andrew Macleod, a key policy shift in the new statement involves functional urban environments and a stronger emphasis on intensification.

“The objectives of the new National Policy Statement are to ensure we meet our employment and housing needs, while also improving the function, affordability, and amenity of our urban areas,” he says.

TPG has 13 offices throughout New Zealand, which allows them to draw upon many skillsets and resources to assist with the NPS-UD requirements.

“We bring together a suite of planning, design, and property disciplines under one roof, allowing us to provide a broad spectrum of integrated, evidence-driven advice that meets our statutory responsibilities and clients’ needs.”

TPG has experience assisting with plan drafting for district plans, social and community infrastructure needs analysis, urban regeneration, design-led placemaking, master planning, development feasibility and interactive GIS/development capacity methodology.

We understand the need to focus growth on central areas and along transport corridors, and whilst this should be done primarily through allowing for an increase in height in these areas, we believe it also requires consideration of broader place making objectives.

“We are excited about urban development in New Zealand for Kiwis and their future needs. If we can help with your NPS-UD obligations, or you just want to have a chat, we can’t wait to speak with you.”

If you would like to know more about TPG or their services, visit propertygroup.co.nz, use the contact form, phone 04 470 6105, or email enquiries@propertygroup.co.nz.

About The Property Group

The Property Group Limited (TPG) is New Zealand’s largest independent specialist property consultancy, with 13 offices nationwide. They are proud to offer end-to-end property, planning, and