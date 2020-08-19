GrooveDigital Announces FREE Access

GrooveDigital software development company, led by CEO Mike Filsaime, is focused on creating the most powerful, affordable and simple to use all-in-one software service that you can use to build, grow and manage an online business.

Recently, in an effort to help people develop a business from home and do their part to respond to the global Covid-19 crisis, GrooveDigital made the news for doing something unprecedented. They had decided to carve off a major portion of their flagship product, GrooveFunnels, and made it completely free while the world’s citizens were all trying to stay at home. The most astonishing revelation is that the product was not offered free for just a couple of months.. but for life.

Sign up for FREE account here

“We got the idea from what we’re seeing others in our industry do”, commented Filsaime. “Everyone was giving free feature-locked accounts, or extending the trials on software products. But we wanted to give more. We didn’t think it was right to turn around and charge people later if they got used to using our service. So we decided to make it completely free… forever.”

The response to the free product, called GrooveSell, had been phenomenal. To keep up with the growing demand for even more value, GrooveDigital is now announcing the free release of the entire GrooveFunnels suite of products.

This includes a full website creator, online funnel builder, and powerful sales and affiliate platform that lets digital marketers and infopreneurs sell their products. The software at its core helps members build websites, take payments and manage customers for physical products, digital products and services. It also comes with a full-featured affiliate system to help you recruit and manage commission-only salespeople and affiliate marketers..

With the new and improved GrooveFunnels, features include advanced tactics to build professional websites while increasing your dollar per sale. Not only can you do the usual upsells and downsells in your product funnels, but the software adds order bumps before purchase, and true 1-click up-sells (with and without confirmation) to your funnels. This allows you to make point of purchase impulse sales of related items, increasing your dollar per transaction of just pure profit.

GrooveFunnels also features a powerful set of tools that lets you set flexible pricing structures that are rare on other platforms, such as recurring annual installments and bi-monthly billing.

With your free account, you get:

Unlimited products

Unlimited product funnels

Unlimited checkout loads (bandwidth)

Unlimited affiliates

Unlimited customers

Unlimited support

Unlimited payment gateways

And all of this is free. That’s right, free for life.

-No credit card required - ever

-No monthly fees

-No surprise bills

-Full feature set

-Every upgrade they ever do

The bottom line is: You can do anything with GrooveFunnels that you can do with any digital marketing website creator, funnel builder and shopping cart out there.

You can build a complete business using nothing but the free product you get with GrooveFunnels, plus your social media pages.

And while the folks at GrooveDigital hope that one day their free account users will decide to upgrade to the full suite of tools that comes with GrooveFunnels (which includes an email service, membership sites, video marketing, a helpdesk, calendar, and all the tools you need to manage and grow a robust business), GrooveFunnels will always remain free to use for their new customers.

Whether you already have membership services for marketing tools and looking to reduce your monthly bills, or you are just getting started with your online business and your budget is tight… you would still want to check out GrooveFunnels. Do it today while it’s still free.