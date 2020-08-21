Want a life insurance quote in 30 seconds? We show you how

At Pinnacle Life we’ve always believed in making Life Insurance simple and easy. That starts from when you first get a quote right through to if you need to a make claim.

That means when you get a quote from us, it takes less than 30 seconds. You don’t need to give us any personal information before we give you a price. Most of our competitors will ask you for your name and email or a phone number first. We don’t believe in that. All we need to know is how much cover you think you want, your gender, age, and whether you smoke. That’s it.

We’ve also made it easy to play around with how much you pay, just by using sliders.

It’s pretty easy but if you’re still not convinced, we’ve made a quick video to show just how easy it is.

