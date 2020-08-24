The Basics of Winning Roulette

Roulette is one of the most widespread games of chance. More than 90% of players around the world have tried their luck sitting at the roulette table at least once. Many believe that in this game, as in all other casino games, there’s only player’s luck to rely on, but is that actually true?

We think that it is rather not. Below, we explain the basics of the working roulette strategy selection and supply you with easy-to-follow tips that will probably help you to beat the online casino wheel of luck.

Your first step to receiving a top-quality live gambling experience is to choose a reliable live dealer casino. It may be hard to find one by yourself, so we have thoroughly reviewed every New Zealand casino working online and chosen the ones worth your time and money.

After you select a reliable gambling site, the next step is to choose the betting strategy. For your ease, all betting strategies can be grouped into three categories:

Optimal betting

These are the best to be used when you don’t know how to place bets on the table and, what’s more important, how to place them effectively. Since all of them have maths and only maths as their fundamental, you need to strictly follow the rules as even one wrong step can end up with a loss.

Result control

Strategies from this group are focused on the spin results, not on the placement of the bet. The list counts D’Alembert, Martingale, and Donald-Nutson’s strategies. Each system has developed its own schemes of raising or lowering your original bet, depending on the situation. In most cases, though, they suggest a player make bets with equal probabilities (even/odd, red/black, high/low).

Roulette fans prefer the Martingale strategy to most other winning systems. The theory beyond the approach advises doubling your bet until it wins. If you believe your winning streak is there to win again, you can continue betting on the same streak. But if you apply the martingale betting system, you should change the streak right after it has won for the first time.

Except for the minimum bet restrictions, almost every online casino has also set the maximum bet limits for doubling. This means that the Martingale system stops working at some point or won’t work at all.

Mixed strategies

If you choose a mixed strategy to assist you, get ready to imply an expanded range of different measures to increase your chances of success. Mixed strategies are maybe the hardest to follow and often suit people with a predefined gambling style and type of character as well.

In addition to recommended betting systems, there are also several basic strategy tips to increase the probability of a win.

Basic Tips for Roulette Players

Prefer European roulette as it’s got a lower house edge and, thus, better odds of winning.

Do not combine roulette strategies randomly. They are verified in the form in which they are presented, and often their elements work only in combination with each other.

Each system should be tested on free emulators before playing for real money.

Don’t bet a lot of cash either on completely new and barely tested winning strategies or on the ones you don’t fully apprehend. Most likely, you will lose and develop a negative outlook on the selected strategy. It’s not quite fair, though, as if you applied it in better conditions, it would have ended with much better results.

Conclusion

In the end, don’t bet chasing the desire to cover the amount of money you’ve already lost and turned off emotions when it’s all about the game. In their most, strategies were once calculated by great mathematicians, so you need to develop the same mindset throughout the game session. When your heart plays instead of your brain, the chances for winning fall and vice versa. So keep your head bold and set off for a winning!