Ploughman's Restaurant and Bar is Taupo's best-kept secret.

A locally-owned favourite, Ploughman’s Restaurant and Bar offers warm hospitality, delicious food, great drinks and a friendly atmosphere in Taupo.

If you are looking for a place to eat in Taupo, then you need to stop by Ploughman’s Restaurant and Bar.

You will be welcomed into their friendly pub-like atmosphere, where you can browse over their great menu. “We have a fine selection of food that features a mix of British style comfort food, with an array of pacific flavoured cuisine that has all been made from fresh ingredients,” says Ploughman's manager Celeste Wills.

Need a place to toast a special occasion? Ploughmans has ample event space upstairs. This is ideal for corporate events, birthdays, quiz nights, family reunions, fundraisers and much more, “This flexible space can be modified and changed for your event,” adds Celeste. With ample parking, you can find Ploughman’s Restaurant and Bar at Rainbow Point, Two Mile Bay, in Taupo which has seating inside for 120 guests, with the outside garden area being able to accommodate an additional 80 people.

In these chilly winter months, come on down to Ploughman’s restaurant and bar and warm up with a drink by their open fireplace. In summer you can look forward to basking in the sun in their pub garden. The kids will also love playing on Ploughman’s very own children’s playground. So, no matter the time of year, it’s always a good reason to have a drink or a spot of good food at Ploughman’s Restaurant and Bar.

It doesn’t matter whether you are popping for a quick drink after work or staying a while to have a freshly made pizza out of their pizza oven, the staff at Ploughman’s will go out of their way to provide you with the first-class service and will make you feel like one of the locals.

Ploughman’s is perfect for families, tourists, couples, corporate groups and local residents alike. Book your table today by making a reservation through calling them on (07) 377 3422. Their friendly and hospitable staff will have you sorted in no time at all!

Contact Ploughmans Restaurant and Bar

45 Charles Cres, Rainbow Point, Taupo 3330, New Zealand

ploughmans@gmail.com

Phone (07) 377 3422

http://www.ploughmans.co.nz/

https://www.facebook.com/ploughmans/

