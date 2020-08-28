The benefits of Near-Infrared Spectrophotometry for soil testing with New Zealand's leading expert in soil fertility, Hamilton-based Soil Scientist Dr Gordon Rajendram (PhD).

Near-Infrared spectrophotometry is able to adequately measure the status of key nutrients within New Zealand soils says Hamilton-based Soil Scientist Dr Gordon Rajendram (PhD).

There is no doubt about it, New Zealand’s rural and agricultural community relies on nutrient testing to determine whether soils are below, above or at maintenance for any given nutrient. Near-Infrared spectrophotometry powerful and quick analytical tool for accurate soil testing.

“New Zealand has a wide variety of different soil types, so routine soil testing must be completed to ensure a balance of essential nutrients at all time and near-Infrared spectrophotometry can offer quick results,” says Soil Scientist Dr Gordon Rajendram (PhD).

The demand for rapid field soil monitoring has never been greater. This is where the use of near-Infrared spectrophotometry if of great benefit. The time it takes for a measurement to be taken is rather quick with results being available within minutes to hours, rather than days.

One of the biggest advantages of using near-infrared spectroscopy for soil analysis is the simple sample preparation. Numerous soil properties and nutrients can be assessed from the spectra signal of the measured soil. “Near-Infrared spectrophotometry doesn’t need any sample preparation, doesn’t need the use of any chemicals, and are quick and easy to do,” advises Gordon.

“In the future, near-Infrared spectrophotometry may enable rapid, inexpensive and on the spot tests for soil nutrients. This is an exciting space to watch,” adds Gordon.

Gordon is dedicated to helping all farmers get most out of their soil so that their farm can work more efficiently, be sustainable while improving the farm profitability. If near-Infrared spectrophotometry is a tool you want to use for your rural business, contact the Soil Scientist Dr Gordon Rajendram (PhD) today!

Contact Gordon:

Email: rajendram@xtra.co.nz

Phone: 021 466 077

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GordonRajendramSoilScientist

Website: http://gordonrajendramsoilscientist.co.nz/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-soil-scientist

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thesoilscientistnz/

Contact MediaPA:

Phone: 0274 587 724

Email: phillip@mediapa.co.nz

Website: www.mediapa.co.nz

Facebook: www.facebook.com/MediaPA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/TheMediaPA