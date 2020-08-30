SAFE HOME: ARMSTRONG AVOIDS THE MELEE AS OTHERS STRIKE STRIFE

Kiwi Marcus Armstrong has avoided early-race mayhem to bring his car home safely in 13th place in the feature race of the Spa round of the 2020 FIA Formula 2 Championship.

As the 22-strong field jostled for advantage going into lap seven, Felipe Drugovich and Nobuhiro Matsushita tangled, the latter ending up in the safety barrier. Drugovich regained the track, but finished last.

Armstrong held onto 13th through the safety car period that followed the crash, while his team-mate Christian Lundgaard finished 17th. Championship leader Callum Ilott was tenth.

This weekend, the F2 teams and drivers are paying tribute to promising F2 racer Anthoine Hubert, who died at Spa in a crash last year.