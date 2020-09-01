Top five reasons why your building needs an exterior wash with Rotorua's leading house washing service, Exterior Washing Services.

There are numerous advantages of getting your house professionally washed with Rotorua’s leading washing service for commercial and residential properties, Exterior Washing Services.

Curb Appeal

Having your home or business building professionally cleaned will boost your property's curb appeal, make your building look newer and more inviting. Regular and thorough cleaning by the professionals at Exterior Washing Services can aid in increasing the value of your property and will attract potential customers, buyers, or renters. “A clean looking building is also a fantastic benefit to the businesses as both staff and potential clients and customers will appreciate being in a nice clean environment,” says Johnny.

Prevent Repairs

A build-up of dirt on your home or exterior building doesn’t only look unattractive but undermine the structure of your building which can cause expensive problems to fix in the future. Mould, dirt, algae and lichen can all degrade the exterior paint and brick if left on the surface too long. Regular low-pressure washing in Rotorua of the exterior walls, roof and gutters can help cut down on damage risks. “Regular exterior washing can extend the life of the home and keeps the value up,” advises Johnny.

Healthy Environments

If breathed in, pollen, mould, dust, dirt, mildew, and algae can all have seriously harmful health effects. This can lead to such problems like trouble breathing, allergies, sinus infections, and other respiratory diseases. Pressure washing is efficient and effective in removing these health hazards, and when it's performed regularly, it helps to prevent them from spreading.

Save Money

Not only is professionally washing your home or commercial is an affordable way to clean your home, but it can also save you money. A clean exterior will help to keep your energy bills lower by removing the dirt, grime, and dust that is absorbing the sun and keeping that heat inside during the summer.

Bug Prevention

Another great advantage of getting your house washed by an expert is getting rid of all the creepy crawlies. Spiders and all manner of bugs love making their home on the building exteriors creating an unpleasant mess of spider webs. They can make their way into your home and nest in the walls. A house wash from an industry-leading specialist like Exterior Washing Services can rid your houses exterior of spider webs, eggs and other bugs.

About Exterior Washing Services:

Exterior Washing Services provides high-quality commercial or industrial property cleaning at affordable rates across the Waikato and Bay of Plenty. For a free quote, give Johnny at Exterior Washing Services a call on 021 150 6361.

Contact Exterior Washing Services:

https://exteriorwashing.co.nz/

https://www.facebook.com/ExteriorWashingRotorua/

021 150 6361

extwsh@gmail.com

