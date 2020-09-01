Tauranga’s provider of co-working spaces and office suites, SHARED, offer spacious and modern meeting and event rooms.

Need an event space in Tauranga? Then check out the modern and ample event space available at Tauranga’s leading provider of co-working spaces, SHARED.

“Our flexible event space allows for endless options for your event. No matter what your event requires, our team will work alongside you to help you pull off the perfect event,” says Tony Snow, Founder and Director at Shared Workspaces.

Shared has spacious meeting rooms for groups, activities and meetings. These rooms have a professional and comfortable atmosphere and can be set-up to suit your audience. “Each of our meeting spaces features a range of technological functionality, plenty of natural light and comfortable seating to support you and your guests,” adds Tony.

Other amenities are available, just talk to the friendly team at SHARED, and they will sort out everything you need and will help to ensure that your event goes off without a hitch.

Another great reason to choose SHARED to be the venue of your next meeting or event is its fantastic location. Centrally situated at 65 Chapel Street with water views of the nearby Waikareao Estuary, this location features delightful local eateries, quality baristas for your coffee fix, gyms and shops all within a short walking distance.

There is also plenty of off-street parking, so your guests to your event won’t have to struggle to find a park, “that also can be a great selling point for your event,” advises Tony.

With competitive full and half-day rates available, SHARED has a range of room options that are perfect for meetings, workshops, seminars, conferences, training, events and more. If you also want to go the extra mile with your event, SHARED can also help you provide catering.

If you want to establish a professional presence for your business and impress your clients or guests, then select SHARED to be the venue for your next corporate meetings, event or conference.

Contact Shared Workspace

https://www.shared.nz/

07 925 9669

hello@shared.nz

https://www.linkedin.com/company/shared-workplaces/

https://www.instagram.com/sharednz/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqddwd8W4hq3EgOTpuru6JQ

