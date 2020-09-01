Importance of Space Planning in Home Renovation + Interior Design with Orly Baliti

Space planning is important for a successful outcome of a home renovation. We decided to have a sit down with Orly Baliti who has been an interior designer for over 11 years to discuss various factors that come into play when clients are planning a renovation. She has worked with architects, engineers and builders designing and managing various projects in the commercial and residential sectors.



This article gives you interior design ideas and importance of space planning.

https://superiorrenovations.co.nz/interior-design-ideas-for-your-next-home-renovation-5-steps-to-space-planning/



#superiorrenovations

WRITTEN BY SUPERIOR RENOVATIONS

Superior Renovations is quickly becoming one of the most recommended renovation company in Auckland and it all comes down to our friendly approach, straightforward pricing, and transparency. When your Auckland home needs renovation/ remodeling services – Superior Renovation is the team you can count on for high-quality workmanship, efficient progress, and cost-effective solutions.

Get started now by booking a free in-home consultation.

Call us on 0800 199 888

www.superiorrenovations.co.nz