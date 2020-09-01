Why you should always test your soil first with New Zealand's leading expert in soil fertility, Hamilton-based Soil Scientist Dr Gordon Rajendram (PhD).

Take the guesswork out of nutrient management by making soil testing your first step in your annual fertiliser applications says soils says Hamilton-based Soil Scientist Dr Gordon Rajendram (PhD).

Soil testing gives you an accurate measurement of the nutrient status of soil for your farm. “From large scale operations to lifestyle blocks, having a clear understanding of the soil nutrient status is important no matter what type of farm you have,” says Soil Scientist Dr Gordon Rajendram (PhD).

Not only can soil testing improve pasture production, but it can also cut fertiliser costs. But with utilising the results from soil testing you can know what nutrients to apply and where. This will help avoid oversaturation with wasted fertiliser. “With soil testing, you are maximising your fertiliser dollar,” adds Gordon.

Animals need a balanced diet to stay healthy. A balance of essential elements, such as copper, zinc, selenium, sodium and others, is key to sustaining an animal’s healthy diet, promoting strength and size and helping the animals fight off sickness and decreasing stress levels. Soil testing will inform you exactly what elements are needed to keep your stock happy and healthy.

Not only should soil testing be your first step when planning your fertiliser application, but should be in your calendar to repeat regularly. “Analysing trends in soil test over time will give you a better suggestion of how well your fertiliser management programme has performed,” advises Gordon.

“To put it simply, if you don’t test you cannot manage the soil and Leaf analysis or ensure the adequate nutrients for growth,” says Gordon. Gordon Rajendram has more than 34 years of experience in Agricultural and analytical testing development and research.

About The Soil Scientist

Gordon is dedicated to helping all farmers get most out of their soil so that their farm can work more efficiently, be sustainable while improving the farm profitability.

