What does a physiotherapist do? and other questions

What does a physiotherapist do?



Physiotherapists are body experts specifically how the body functions in terms

of movement. They use this knowledge to narrow in on injuries root causes and

plan out a treatment plan for them.

When should I go to see a physio?

In an ideal case, you would be getting physio immediately when you get an injury

or pain. I know that seems like overkill but in an ideal world, you would have I

personally like that immediately to check you out!



If you have chronic pain that affects you really bad or an injury. A doctor may

refer you. so a doctor is a good start. Or if you already have a physio just go

straight to them if it is recurring.



Using insurance to cover the physiotherapy? Go to the insurance website and check the terms to ensure that you can be insured for it! Could become expensive if it is a chronic issue. Also, ACC may be able to cover it in New Zealand or the comparative organisation in another country.

What do physio's treat?

They are experts in rehabilitation and prevention. So you could as a sports professional use it to make sure you are in top condition while on the field etc. If you are injured they can make a plan to get you up and running again.



Neck and back problems are probably the most common issues that they treat. But it is not limited to this. other treatment includes:

Lung problems like asthma

Fatigue, pain, swelling, stiffness and loss of muscle strength that could occur during cancer treatment, or palliative care.

Problems within the bones, joints, muscles and ligaments, like arthritis and

therefore the after-effects of amputation

Disability as a result of heart issues

Pelvic issues, like bladder and bowel problems associated with childbirth

Loss of mobility due to trauma to the brain or spine, or thanks to diseases like

Parkinson’s disease and MS.

