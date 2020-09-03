What does a physiotherapist do? and other questions

What does a physiotherapist do?
Physiotherapists are body experts specifically how the body functions in terms
of movement. They use this knowledge to narrow in on injuries root causes and
plan out a treatment plan for them.
When should I go to see a physio?
In an ideal case, you would be getting physio immediately when you get an injury
or pain. I know that seems like overkill but in an ideal world, you would have I
personally like that immediately to check you out!
If you have chronic pain that affects you really bad or an injury. A doctor may
refer you. so a doctor is a good start. Or if you already have a physio just go
straight to them if it is recurring.
Using insurance to cover the physiotherapy? Go to the insurance website and check the terms to ensure that you can be insured for it! Could become expensive if it is a chronic issue. Also, ACC may be able to cover it in New Zealand or the comparative organisation in another country.
What do physio's treat?
They are experts in rehabilitation and prevention. So you could as a sports professional use it to make sure you are in top condition while on the field etc. If you are injured they can make a plan to get you up and running again.
Neck and back problems are probably the most common issues that they treat. But it is not limited to this. other treatment includes:
Lung problems like asthma
Fatigue, pain, swelling, stiffness and loss of muscle strength that could occur during cancer treatment, or palliative care.
Problems within the bones, joints, muscles and ligaments, like arthritis and
therefore the after-effects of amputation
Disability as a result of heart issues
Pelvic issues, like bladder and bowel problems associated with childbirth
Loss of mobility due to trauma to the brain or spine, or thanks to diseases like
Parkinson’s disease and MS.