Rotorua's leading house washing service, Exterior Washing Services announce a giveaway on their Facebook Page.

In an exciting announcement, Rotorua’s leading washing service for commercial and residential properties, Exterior Washing Services, is giving away a Rotorua getaway for two.

This getaway includes a night’s accommodation for two at the luxurious and centrally located VR Rotorua Lake Resort.

To be in with a chance of securing this great prize, you are invited to go the Exterior Washing Services Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ExteriorWashingRotorua and follow these three steps:

Like the Exterior Washing Services Facebook.

Tag a friend in the comment on the post about the giveaway.

Share the post.

It is as simple as that to be in to win! Contest ends 07/10/20 and T's and C's apply. The prize is subject to room availability.

Set across seven beautiful acres on the shores of the gorgeous Lake Rotoiti, VR Rotorua Lake Resort is located is just 15 minutes' drive from central Rotorua. Coming in as a highly rated Qualmark 4.5-star hotel, the winner will enjoy it’s spacious and idyllic setting and comfortable facilities. “This is the perfect chance take time away from the stress of everything that is going on,” says Exterior Washing Services owner/operator, Johnny Saini. Relax and rejuvenate yourself in the quiet country atmosphere of VR Rotorua Lake Resort.

Clean and enhance your businesses or home appearance with Exterior Washing Services. “At Exterior Washing Services we utilise a specialised low pressure, non-toxic solution to gently wash away dirt, dust and grime for a beautifully clean building exterior,” adds Johnny.

Though they are based in Rotorua, the friendly and expert team at Exterior Washing Services are ready and equipped to service the whole of the Waikato and Bay of Plenty regions. “We restore roofs, walls paving, concrete and other hard surfaces to near original condition,” advises Johnny.

About Exterior Washing Services:

Exterior Washing Services provides high-quality commercial or industrial property cleaning at affordable rates across the Waikato and Bay of Plenty. For a free quote, give Johnny at Exterior Washing Services a call on 021 150 6361.

Contact Exterior Washing Services:

https://exteriorwashing.co.nz/

https://www.facebook.com/ExteriorWashingRotorua/

021 150 6361

extwsh@gmail.com

