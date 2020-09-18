Harbour Hibiscus Ready For Taranaki Whio In Farah Palmer Cup

The North Harbour Hibiscus are on a mission to win and to keep on improving with every game in the Farah Palmer Cup.

They showed determination and a better effort in the last 20 minutes of their loss to Bay of Plenty last week, including two tries and a real energy within the side.

And that determination will be needed if they want success against the Taranaki Whio tomorrow (Saturday 19 September) in Inglewood. It’s a chance for many players to travel out of Auckland, but also to secure victory, but it won’t be easy against a raw Taranaki team.

Hibiscus captain, Kate Williams talked about her sides better late game effort against BOP and she wants more of the same against the Whio.

“The last 20 minutes of the game against BOP is how we want to feel every game. We lifted from the previous game and didn’t drop. When we have the ball we look amazing, we just have to keep possession. We have a very young team, we want to get good minutes under our belt and be even better with each game,” said Williams.

Both Hibiscus and Taranaki Whio have had two losses each so far this season. The game will be played at TET Stadium, Inglewood with a 2.45 kickoff.

North Harbour Hibiscus team: 5 Amy Robertshaw, 2 Lynn Koelman, 3 Olivia Ward-Duin, 4 Huni Manutalaaho, 1 Clementine Varea, 6 Tenaija Fletcher, 7 Kate Williams, 8 Tearren Nanjan , 9 Hailey Beale, 10 Hayley Hutana, 11 Lose Mafi, 12 Phoenix Littin, 13 Zakiya Kereopa, 14 Mollie Tagaloa, 15 Olivia Waldron. Reserves: 16 Danjela Haigh, 17 Toakase Filimoehala, 18 Sophie Fisher, 19 Caroline Sio, 20 Tamea Te Rauna, 21 Danielle Mellow, 22 Renee Adams.