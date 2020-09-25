Toyota's KDF boost hints at stronger focus on NZ racers



In a bid to boost New Zealand participation in its premier single-seater category,Toyota NZ has unveiled a Covid-19 support package of up to $500,000 to help single-seater Kiwi drivers and continue its support of motorsport in New Zealand.

The funding will be managed by the Kiwi Driver Fund and recognises the effect of the global pandemic on local drivers' ability to secure funding to race at the premier level.

With ongoing uncertainty over the ability of international drivers to travel to New Zealand for the coming Castrol Toyota Racing Series, the new funding may indicate the company has refocused on Kiwi talent in a bid to ensure a full grid for January.

Andrew Davis, Toyota NZ’s general manager of motorsport, says Toyota has been looking at the best ways to reduce costs going into the 2021 season.

“Competing in motorsport can cost upwards of $160,000, so many need the extra financial boost that the Kiwi Driver Fund offers to be able to compete. It has been a year of extreme and unique circumstances, and the coming motorsport season will be no different."



Toyota Gazoo Racing (TGRNZ) set the championship's 'price of admission' just under $200k in the most recent year. Davis says the new funding is a bold step to help young talent through challenges the motorsport world has seen due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our aim is to develop a quality field for this season, and to have a new wave of Kiwi talent back in 2022 when we hope to return to a full and uninterrupted season.”

Currently racing in FIA Formula 2, Marcus Armstrong (pictured) is the highest achieving recipient of KDF grants to date.



