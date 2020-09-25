Macau steps down to slower, simpler cars

The annual post-season speedfest around the streets of Macau has a huge question-mark hanging over it.

Not only is Covid casting a long shadow over the storied race, but the organisers have decided to step down from Formula 3 and more recently the bigger FIA F3 cars to run the smaller, slower and much simpler Formula 4.

That’s F4, which was never in prospect in New Zealand and fell over in Australia.

It breaks the unbroken heritage of F3 at Macau that goes all the way back to 1983 and the days when Eddie Jordan came hunting fresh talent there. Ayrton Senna, Michael Schumacher, Ralf Schumacher, Juan-Pablo Montoya, all these and many who later starred in Formula One have raced or won here in Formula 3.



