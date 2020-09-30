Footprint's newly released Will package offers employee financial wellbeing solutions to NZ companies.

Health and happiness are key ingredients to productivity in the workplace, and a business is only as productive as its workers. With the recent events of 2020, it’s never been more important for your employees to feel protected and financially secure.

To help with this, Footprint, a New Zealand online Will company, is providing businesses with Will package solutions that go hand–in–hand with other employee benefits such as Kiwisaver and life insurance. With the release of their new financial package, My Financial Footprint (MFF), it has never been easier for companies to do right by their employees and support their financial wellbeing.

From the beginning, protecting and supporting employees and their families has always been the company’s priority. With the current development of the Footprint Connect brand which functions as an employee benefits platform, Footprint offers a range of Will package solutions to help organisations improve the financial literacy of their employees. Employers can choose from the following three products—the Will Deck, My Financial Footprint (MFF), or an outplacement package.

Their My Financial Footprint package, in particular, comes with all the benefits of Footprint’s original Will Deck, with the addition of a wide range of financial topics. With MFF, employees can effectively manage their finances, budget, and beyond, simply by utilising the helpful tools and resources offered to them through this package.

By enabling employees to independently learn with in-depth, easy-to-understand resources, a company can improve its employee literacy in financial planning and increase their awareness of the benefits of having a Will.

In the future, whether they want to take a holiday, start a family, plan for retirement, or create an emergency fund, employees will be better informed and able to financially plan with confidence.

Furthermore, employees can easily access financial information, guides, and calculators whenever they need to. Informative video content in the MFF Learning Labs is also at their disposal. Each video resource is offered in small, easy-to-follow segments and delivered by professionals in the industry.

With the MFF package, employees also gain access to their own digital vault. This means that they can create and store a legally valid Will online through Footprint. Employees can rest assured knowing that no matter what might happen, their family will continue to be protected and looked after in the future.

For businesses looking for affordable wellbeing solutions to support their employees and maximise productivity and happiness in the workplace, explore Footprint’s MFF package online to decide if it’s the right option for your business. Visit the Footprint website at https://footprintconnect.co.nz/ for more information.